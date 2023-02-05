Latest Weather Blog
In quest for justice, Ronald Greene's mother invited to attend State of the Union
Related Story
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Louisiana Congressman Troy Carter invited Mona Hardin, the mother of Ronald Greene, to be his special guest at the State of the Union Tuesday, according to Hardin and her lawyer.
The invitation was extended this week, as President Biden is expected to address police reform in his speech to the American people.
Hardin's son was killed on the side of a rural north Louisiana road almost four years ago. Greene was alive and apologizing when he exited his vehicle, but State Police told the family he died in a crash. A coverup began tied to his death, and evidence was hidden and destroyed. A number of top Louisiana State Police officials were forced out of their top positions amid the outrage, and just before Christmas, five law enforcement officers were formally charged in Greene's death.
"Given what's happened in Tennessee, this is on the forefront," said Ronald Haley, Hardin's lawyer. "There's unfinished business with Ronald Greene from the criminal proceedings, civil rights suit, to the department of justice investigation. It was only appropriate to have Ms. Mona as a guest of honor."
Hardin said she was pleased to attend, and shared her son's favorite words, "I refuse to lose, and with that we remain focused."
Haley said Hardin will also participate in discussions with other families who lost loved ones to police brutality.
The State of the Union will air on WBRZ-TV Tuesday evening at 8 p.m.
News
