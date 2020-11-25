Latest Weather Blog
Ice Skating returns to the River Center with safety precautions
Related Story
BATON ROUGE – The Raising Cane’s River Center will once again transform into a “Winter Wonderland” just in time for the holidays.
Ice Skating on the River is an annual holiday tradition that kicks off this year on Friday, November 20.
Early Friday morning, WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada visited the River Center to provide viewers with a sneak peek of what to expect.
It’s that time of year again! The @rcrivercenter is back open for Ice Skating on the River, but it’s all COVID19 proof. 2une In to @WBRZ to get an inside look and I might take a glide on the ice. pic.twitter.com/bA3zxxELrd— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) November 20, 2020
“Ice Skating on the River has been a Baton Rouge tradition for many years. It is a great way for families to have fun and celebrate the joys of the holiday season while creating wonderful winter memories,” said Les Crooks, Regional General Manager of Raising Cane's River Center for ASM Global.
A fun filled holiday event for all ages, Ice Skating on the River will have 75-minute sessions nearly every day from November 20, 2019 until January 3, 2020.
Tickets are on sale now for $12-$14 per person with special group packages for parties over ten people.
Due to COVID restrictions, the number of skaters allowed per session has been reduced so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
Tickets are on sale now online at www.Ticketmaster.com, and by phone at-1-800-745-3000.
For more information, please contact the Raising Cane's River Center at 225-389-3030.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. falls back to 'revised' Phase 2 on Wednesday; see the restrictions...
-
Spike in COVID-19 cases, holiday season results in increased demand for testing
-
Business teams up with local officials to hand out 800 Thanksgiving turkeys
-
School officials reviewing phase 2 restrictions over Thanksgiving break
-
La. falls back to 'revised' Phase 2 on Wednesday; see the restrictions...
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana