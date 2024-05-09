Iberville Parish Schools consider updated security system

PLAQUEMINE- Iberville Parish School Board members considered updating the cameras and related equipment at all district campuses Monday. Officials say the current system is years overdue for an upgrade.

"The resolution is poor so if you had to pull video it would be hard to make out a person, if that was what you were looking for," said Eon Simon, an IT employee for the district.

Administrators use the cameras to clarify discipline issues with students or criminal activity outside the schools.

Officials say the upgrade could cost at least $1 million dollars and could take five years to implement.

The school board will accept bids for an updated system at a later date.