Highway Safety Commission hosts news conference showing how to stay safe on roads during Halloween
BATON ROUGE - Should you wear a high-visibility vest while trick-or-treating, even if it clashes with your costume? The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission hosted a press conference highlighting road safety during Halloween night.
Speakers at the 10:30 a.m. media appearance discussed the importance of traffic, bike, and pedestrian safety during Halloween night, and will share crash statistics from around the state from the last five years.
"Our most precious gifts in the community are children and their families. Halloween is a spooktacular night. It is made of fun and festivities but it can also be what nightmares are made of," CEO of The Saftey Place Crystal Pichon said.
2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with officials Wednesday morning ahead of the news conference to talk about safety basics.
