Latest Weather Blog
Highway Safety Commission hosts news conference showing how to stay safe on roads during Halloween
BATON ROUGE - Should you wear a high-visibility vest while trick-or-treating, even if it clashes with your costume? The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission hosted a press conference highlighting road safety during Halloween night.
Speakers at the 10:30 a.m. media appearance discussed the importance of traffic, bike, and pedestrian safety during Halloween night, and will share crash statistics from around the state from the last five years.
"Our most precious gifts in the community are children and their families. Halloween is a spooktacular night. It is made of fun and festivities but it can also be what nightmares are made of," CEO of The Saftey Place Crystal Pichon said.
Trending News
2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with officials Wednesday morning ahead of the news conference to talk about safety basics.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Food Bank honors MLK's memory by stocking shelves, providing meals
-
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle reportedly crashed into school bus...
-
Baton Rouge resident receives two-chair turn on singing competition show The Voice...
-
New Angola warden appointed after previous warden retires; previous warden to work...
-
TPSO: Kentwood man arrested for rape Thursday