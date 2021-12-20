Highway 61 getting new bridge for Comite Diversion Canal

DENHAM SPRINGS - Project leaders on the Comite River Diversion Canal gave an update on the plan Wednesday night. The mitigation project is designed to reduce catastrophic flooding along the lower Comite and Amite Rivers.

The canal will cut across four major highways and two rail lines in East Baton Rouge Parish. Temporary bypass roads will be built to accommodate traffic while permanent bridges are constructed.

The highways include US 61, LA 964, LA 19 and LA 67. A contract for the Hwy 61 bridge is scheduled to be awarded in February with an estimated completion date in 2020. The other three highway bridges will be completed in 2021.

The diversion canal has an estimated construction timeframe of 2-3 years.