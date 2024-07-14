Happening today! Jambalaya lunch to benefit Friends of the Animals during the Dog Days of Summer

BATON ROUGE - It's the Dog Days of Summer! While Dr. Josh Eachus typically meets with pups available for adoption every Friday, today will be slightly different: there will be a jambalaya lunch benefitting the shelter.

Come out to Towne Center for an $8 plate lunch at the Essential Credit Union. Ticket presales are available on our website, and proceeds will go toward Friends of the Animals, helping out a local shelter and their mission to find homes for every pet.

You can find more information on the DDoS webpage here.