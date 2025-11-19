63°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond man arrested on murder charges in overdose death of 28-year-old
Related Story
HAMMOND — Hammond Police arrested a man who allegedly sold a 28-year-old fentanyl-laced heroin.
Jacob Massi died of a fentanyl overdose on Oct. 5. After an investigation, HPD said it found that Massi bought the fentanyl-laced heroin from 34-year-old Christopher Harrison.
According to HPD, an undercover agent set up a drug deal to buy heroin from Harrison. Police arrested him when he arrived to do the deal and said he had heroin with him that field-tested positive for fentanyl.
Harrison faces a second-degree murder charge, as well as distribution of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl charges.
News
HAMMOND — Hammond Police arrested a man who allegedly sold a 28-year-old fentanyl-laced heroin. Jacob Massi died of a... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
Local seniors learn about scams, get free health care at annual 'SALT'...
-
Cloudflare outage disrupts ChatGPT, X, other internet services
-
La. Rep. Clay Higgins is lone dissenting vote to release the Epstein...
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
-
LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...