87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond man accused of dealing cocaine arrested after traffic stop in Lafayette

Related Story

LAFAYETTE — A Hammond man accused of having more than 1,000 grams of cocaine in his car was arrested in Lafayette over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said Jermaine Beauchamp, 46, was arrested Sunday after Lafayette Parish deputies stopped his car on I-10.

According to deputies, Beauchamp had 1,125 grams of cocaine hidden inside the car. He was then arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute and an improper lane usage traffic violation.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Related Images

News
Hammond man accused of dealing cocaine arrested...
Hammond man accused of dealing cocaine arrested after traffic stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE — A Hammond man accused of having more than 1,000 grams of cocaine in his car was arrested in... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, May 27 2025 May 27, 2025 Tuesday, May 27, 2025 11:41:00 AM CDT May 27, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days