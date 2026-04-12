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Habitat for Humanity starts building a home Saturday in Dayton subdivision
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BATON ROUGE — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge kicked off its 2026 Community Build on Saturday.
Construction began at 8 a.m. on April 11. Work will take place Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. over the next eight to 10 weeks.
The future homeowner is Kiana, a Baton Rouge native and single mother to her 9-year-old daughter.
"Owning my own home means giving my daughter a safe, stable place to grow and thrive," Kiana said. "It's about creating a legacy."
The Community Build will be one of four houses on Dayton Street. It is partially funded through a granting of Home Investment Partnership Program, or HOME, funds through the Baton Rouge Office of Community Development.
HOME is the largest federal block grant to state and local governments designed exclusively to create affordable housing for low-income households, according to Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity plans to do its 2026 Interfaith Build on Tuesday in the Gardere area.
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