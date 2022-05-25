Latest Weather Blog
Graduation chaos during area HS ceremony this week
BATON ROUGE – Dozens of kids were cheered as they interrupted the graduation ceremony of Scotlandville High this week.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said it will reevaluate and reinforce policies and procedures next year so all students can receive the same respect during graduation. A spokesperson spoke with WBRZ about the interruption after video was posted on Facebook.
Scotlandville High graduated Tuesday in ceremonies held at the River Center.
The video showed students dancing around seated students and at one point, dozens of students get up and run around the graduation set up. Teachers corralled the out-of-control graduates.
“Class of 2018, we need you in your seats,” an announcer is heard telling the rabble-rousing graduates over the microphone system.
A district spokesperson said a number of students had not received their diplomas when the chaos erupted, and were waiting for their turn to walk across the stage.
“You all know better,” the announcer is heard telling the group.
The hoopla solicited loud response from those who gathered in the audience.
A fight outside the graduation ceremony was also recorded and posted on social media but was not reported to authorities.
