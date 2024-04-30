Governor Edwards declares State of Emergency

Governor John Bel Edwards declared a State of Emergency due to the rash of severe weather and tornadoes that broke out across Louisiana earlier this week.

The Emergency Declaration will allow the state to provide much-needed resources and assistance to impacted areas.

The storms hit Monday and Tuesday of this week, affecting parishes such as Beauregard, Rapides, Vernon and Webster. Parts of Mississippi and Alabama also withstood severe damage.

The storm is reported to have resulted in a total of three deaths in the Deep South.