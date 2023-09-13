Gov. John Bel Edwards on 2une In (6:25 a.m.)

BATON ROUGE- In the first two months since his inaguration, La. Gov. John Bel Edwards has been busy tackling the state budget, record-breaking weather and his gubernatorial duties. Edwards joined 2une In on Monday morning to talk with Kylie Dixon and John Pastorek about his time at the Governor's Mansion.

Despite facing the largest budget deficit in Louisiana history, Edwards spoke openly about what needs to be done moving forward.

"You have to either cut spending, raise revenue or a combination of both," Edwards said. "I wouldn't want to do this anytime as governor, but you have to do it."

The state is facing a $940 millon deficit this year and a $2 billion deficit for the next year. The legislators had to raise revenue during the special session because they can't during the regular session. The governor said raising revenue and cutting expenses were not enough during the session. The state still fell $750 million short of state general funds.

The governor also addressed the status of higher education. He said if lawmakers had not raised revenue, there would not be any summer school. Without summer school in session, some college football players would be inelligble to play for the fall. The state raised enough revenue despite the universities facing cuts. Louisiana State University had to absorb $28 million cost associated with TOPS because of the lack of funds.

Edwards says he didn't expect his first two months in office to be this busy. However, he is optimistic about tackling the problems despite making some sacrifices.

Make sure to watch both interviews for more information on the legislative session and Edwards' time in office.