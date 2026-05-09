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Good 2 Eat: Summer Salmon
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Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Summer Salmon
4 salmon fillets
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
2 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided
1 Tbsp. harissa paste
1/2 onion, sliced thin
3 garlic cloves, sliced
8 oz. yellow and red grape tomatoes
3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
2 Tbsp. crumbled feta or goat cheese
1 Tbsp. dill, chopped
Arrange a rack in the center of the oven; place a large stainless steel or cast-iron skillet on the rack. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Pat salmon dry; season all over with cumin, paprika, and 1 1/2 tsp. salt. Rub one side of each fillet with harissa paste.
In a medium bowl, toss onion, garlic, tomatoes, and 1 Tbsp. oil; season with remaining 3/4 tsp. salt and toss again to combine.
Using an oven mitt, remove skillet from oven and drizzle in remaining 2 Tbsp. oil. Arrange salmon in a skillet, harissa side up, then scatter the tomato mixture around the fish.
Bake until salmon flesh easily flakes with a fork and tomatoes are softened, 9 to 11 minutes.
Top salmon and tomatoes with feta and dill.
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