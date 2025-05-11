Latest Weather Blog
Good 2 Eat: Shrimp Succotash
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Shrimp Succotash
4 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
8 oz. cherry tomatoes
2 cups corn kernels
Kosher salt
1 onion, finely chopped
1/2 red bell pepper, seeds and ribs removed, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 cup frozen lima beans, thawed
2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 Tbsp. fresh chopped basil
Parsley chopped for garnish
In a large stainless steel skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until blistered all over, 5 to 7 minutes. Add corn and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to char, 2 to 3 minutes; season with a pinch of salt. Transfer tomato mixture to a large bowl.
In same skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Cook onions, peppers, and a pinch of salt, stirring occasionally, onion is softened, about 7 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Add lima beans and 3/4 cup water. Cover and simmer until beans are tender and liquid has evaporated, about 6 minutes. Transfer to bowl with tomato mixture.
In same skillet over medium heat, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Pat shrimp dry; season with Creole seasoning and a pinch of salt. Cook, turning halfway through, until shrimp are pink and cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes per side.
Reduce heat to low and return tomato mixture to skillet. Toss to combine. Stir in basil, and garnish with parsley.
