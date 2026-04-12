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Good 2 Eat: Garlic Butter Chicken Bites

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Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Garlic Butter Chicken Bites

20 oz. chicken thighs, boneless, skinless
2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
½ tsp. dried oregano
½ tsp. dried basil
½ tsp. paprika
½ tsp. kosher salt
Freshly ground pepper, to taste
1 Tbsp. olive oil
3 Tbsp. butter, divided
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 Tbsp. parsley, freshly chopped

Dry the chicken with a paper towel and cut them into 1-inch pieces.

Place them in a bowl and sprinkle the flour, basil, paprika, oregano, salt, and pepper on top. Toss until all the pieces are well covered with the flour and herbs.

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat and add the olive oil and 1 tbsp butter. Once the oil is hot and the butter melts, add the chicken pieces in one layer.

Let the pieces cook without moving them, for about 3 minutes. Flip them over, and cook for 2 minutes more.

Add the remaining butter, minced garlic, and parsley. Cook for one more minute until the chicken is fully cooked.

Serve: serve immediately while hot, alone or with your choice of sides rice, pasta, or a fresh salad.

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Good 2 Eat: Garlic Butter Chicken Bites
Good 2 Eat: Garlic Butter Chicken Bites
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 Thursday, April 09, 2026 5:45:55 AM CDT April 09, 2026

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