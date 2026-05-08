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GOHSEP leaders urge citizens to download Get A Game Plan app during Hurricane Preparedness Week
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BATON ROUGE - This week, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is hosting the Louisiana Emergency Management Conference in Lake Charles.
The event is happening at the same time as Hurricane Preparedness Week.
GOHSEP Director Jason Mahfouz is urging all citizens to download the 'Get a Game Plan' app on their phones. The app is a helpful tool that assists you in building an emergency plan for natural disasters.
"I encourage all citizens to pull that out, use it as a refresher tool, to dust off whatever plan you may have. Or if you don't have one, build one," Mahfouz said.
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BATON ROUGE - This week, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is hosting the Louisiana Emergency Management... More >>
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