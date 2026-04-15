Get H.Y.P.E. visits EBR schools in preparation for LEAP testing

BATON ROUGE — Students in Baton Rouge were treated to a special event on Monday as they gear up for LEAP testing.

The Get H.Y.P.E. arts-integrated test preparation program visited Wedgewood Elementary and LaBelle Aire Elementary to offer an innovative approach to student preparation.

The interactive program featured a live saxophonist, an interactive game show, step-dancing and a live DJ. The program also included a dance workshop that taught students, staff and faculty different dance styles.

The program focused on essential test-taking strategies such as the importance of a good night's sleep, healthy eating habits and reinforcing positive habits.

Get H.Y.P.E. will continue visiting EBR schools on Tuesday, with visits planned at McKinley Magnet Elementary and Crestworth Elementary.