Latest Weather Blog
Get H.Y.P.E. visits EBR schools in preparation for LEAP testing
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Students in Baton Rouge were treated to a special event on Monday as they gear up for LEAP testing.
The Get H.Y.P.E. arts-integrated test preparation program visited Wedgewood Elementary and LaBelle Aire Elementary to offer an innovative approach to student preparation.
The interactive program featured a live saxophonist, an interactive game show, step-dancing and a live DJ. The program also included a dance workshop that taught students, staff and faculty different dance styles.
The program focused on essential test-taking strategies such as the importance of a good night's sleep, healthy eating habits and reinforcing positive habits.
Get H.Y.P.E. will continue visiting EBR schools on Tuesday, with visits planned at McKinley Magnet Elementary and Crestworth Elementary.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
5 injured in crash involving ambulance along Winbourne Avenue
-
2une In Previews: Seize the Day Baton Rouge Warrior Walk and 5K...
-
Better Business Bureau hosting free shred event in Baton Rouge this weekend...
-
2une In Previews: New River Baptist Church hosting Car and Craft Show...
-
Sunday Journal: Capital Area Heart Walk
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU