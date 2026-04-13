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Get H.Y.P.E. visits EBR schools in preparation for LEAP testing

2 hours 4 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 4:50 PM April 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Students in Baton Rouge were treated to a special event on Monday as they gear up for LEAP testing.

The Get H.Y.P.E. arts-integrated test preparation program visited Wedgewood Elementary and LaBelle Aire Elementary to offer an innovative approach to student preparation. 

The interactive program featured a live saxophonist, an interactive game show, step-dancing and a live DJ. The program also included a dance workshop that taught students, staff and faculty different dance styles. 

The program focused on essential test-taking strategies such as the importance of a good night's sleep, healthy eating habits and reinforcing positive habits. 

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Get H.Y.P.E. will continue visiting EBR schools on Tuesday, with visits planned at McKinley Magnet Elementary and Crestworth Elementary. 

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