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Get H.Y.P.E. visits EBR schools in preparation for LEAP testing
BATON ROUGE — Students in Baton Rouge were treated to a special event on Monday as they gear up for LEAP testing.
The Get H.Y.P.E. arts-integrated test preparation program visited Wedgewood Elementary and LaBelle Aire Elementary to offer an innovative approach to student preparation.
The interactive program featured a live saxophonist, an interactive game show, step-dancing and a live DJ. The program also included a dance workshop that taught students, staff and faculty different dance styles.
The program focused on essential test-taking strategies such as the importance of a good night's sleep, healthy eating habits and reinforcing positive habits.
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Get H.Y.P.E. will continue visiting EBR schools on Tuesday, with visits planned at McKinley Magnet Elementary and Crestworth Elementary.
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