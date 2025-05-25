GET 2 MOVING: Water Skiing

ZACHARY - One of the only areas solely dedicated to water skiing in Louisiana is in Zachary. Bennett's Boat and Ski offers lessons to those interested in the sport.

Whether you're just a beginner or training to go pro, coaches at Bennett's are well-equipped with experience and knowledge to instruct the skiers.

Not only can people go to learn the sport, there is an option for people to ski just for fun. You can rent lodges and dorms through Bennett's if you want to stay in Zachary for a few days and enjoy the water.

Water skiing may look fun, but it can also be competitive. On collegiate or professional levels, athletes must train year-round to remain in shape for the sport.

Upper body, core and leg strength are all key to succeeding in water skiing, as you need to be able to hold on to the ropes reliably and maintain control while you glide over the water's surface.

Two-time world champion Hanna Straltsova says she has basically structured her entire life around water skiing because "that's what it takes to become successful."

To practice at Bennett's, skiers are pulled by boat in a man-made pond where coaches observe and critique from the boat.

Owner Jay Bennett says, "We found this facility in 1989 and we started building the private lakes."

In June, people have the opportunity to compete with other pros at Bennett's. The LA Night Jam is a tournament where participants can compete for a cash prize. This is the fourth annual tournament at Bennet's. Visit the LA Jam website to get more information.

To get more information on ski lessons or to just have fun out in the water with safe supervision, click here.