Friday's Health Report: How owning plants can improve mental health

BATON ROUGE — If you are looking for a way to spruce up your home, you may want to consider buying some plants.

Not only are they good for the environment, but they can actually help improve your mental health.

"Interacting with plants, whether they are indoor or out, with activities such as watering or pruning, has been shown in studies to reduce cortisol level, the stress hormone in the body, and to improve your heart rate, which makes you feel more calm and relaxed," Psychologist Dr. Susan Albers said.

House plants can produce oxygen and remove toxins from the air, which can help your brain work more effectively. Research shows they can promote focus and concentration.

Plants can also give you a sense of purpose and fulfillment because you have to water them on a regular basis and make sure they are growing.

Outside the home, there are physical benefits to planting and growing.

"Gardening or spending time with plants outside is considered to be moderately intense exercise. This kind of movement in turn helps to lower your heart rate, your blood pressure and makes you feel more relaxed. And it has the added bonus of exposing you to bright light, sunshine and fresh air, which is key to boosting your mental health,” Dr. Albers said.

If you are worried about not having a green thumb, that is okay. You could start small with a low-maintenance plant for your windowsill or desk, and once you feel more comfortable, add to the collection.