Friday's Health Report

BATON ROUGE — The Elvin Howard Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Foundation has two upcoming events to help further its mission of eradicating pancreatic cancer.

“My father Elvin Howard Sr. was an employee here at WBRZ. He was diagnosed and succumbed to pancreatic cancer in 2017, we raise awareness and advocate on behalf of pancreatic cancer patients and their families and caregivers,” said Elvin Howard Jr., “We're very passionate about making people understand you can fight and win against pancreatic cancer.”

The foundation has planned a 5k run and one-mile walk for Saturday, Nov. 2 in Baker. On Friday, Nov. 8, the foundation will hold its eighth annual fundraiser at Boudreaux’s Catering.

“You know this is personal for me because my mother passed away in 2017 from pancreatic cancer. Early detection is the key, and people have to go to the doctor regularly so it's important that we go out and do that on a regular basis,” said Southern University’s head football coach Terrence Graves.

More information on each of these events is available at https://www.elvinhowardsrpcaf.org/.

1 day ago Friday, October 25 2024 Oct 25, 2024 Friday, October 25, 2024 7:19:00 PM CDT October 25, 2024

