FRIDAY PM WEATHER 7/28

Heat Advisories have been issued for Saturday effective 11 AM to 7 PM

Tonight & Tomorrow: Humidity values remain low for this late afternoon and evening and the overnight forecast will be rain-free, but humidity will begin to enter the picture in the early morning hours. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s under clear skies and this will be the last night of the more comfortable low temps. After no advisories for the last six days, a Heat Advisory has been issued for Saturday as a strong ridge of high pressure builds in over the southeast and gulf coast regions for the next week. Expect high temperatures to reach the 100 degree mark over the weekend with the heat index greater than 107 degrees for at least two hours. Rain chances wil remain slim over the next several days with little opportunity for rain-bearing clouds to form.

A *HEAT ADVISORY* will be in effect on Saturday from 11am - 7pm for all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Heat index values up to 110 may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Up Next: Look for another Heat Advisory to be issued for Sunday as temperatures will still have the opportunity to soar to the century mark with the heat index 107 to 110 degrees. Little opportunity for rain exists, but there is a slight chance for a rouge afternoon shower or thunderstorm during peak heating of the afternoon hours. The high pressure "heat dome" will be the strongest beginning Wednesday through Saturday and Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be required.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: A tropical wave is located several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system in a few days, and there is a forty percent chance that a tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.

--Keller

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.