Friday morning video forecast

A warm and breezy pattern continues into Friday with limited rain chances, but coastal impacts and gusty winds remain part of the forecast. Conditions stay mostly dry inland while areas near the coast deal with lingering onshore flow and minor impacts.

Today and tonight: Friday starts warm and stays that way with highs climbing into the lower to mid 80s inland, with slightly cooler readings near the coast due to the persistent onshore breeze. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and most areas will stay dry. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, mainly near the coast during the afternoon, but coverage will be very limited. Winds out of the east to southeast will still be noticeable at times, especially closer to the water. Overnight, mild conditions continue with lows in the 60s.





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Up Next: The overall pattern doesn’t change much heading into the weekend. Expect continued warmth with highs in the 80s. By early next week, the pattern remains mostly dry with above-normal temperatures holding steady.

What to look out for: The main concern Friday continues to be along the coast. Persistent onshore flow may still lead to minor coastal flooding during high tide, especially in low-lying and east-facing areas. Winds will also remain breezy at times, particularly near the coast, though conditions will be slowly improving compared to earlier in the week.

Strawberry Festival: Friday night a stray shower will be possible, with temperatures around 80 degrees. Over the weekend, pleasant conditions for playing in Ponchatoula. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s, evening temperatures in the 70s.

LSU Sports: LSU softball returns home Friday night, hosting Arizona at 6 PM at Tiger Park. Expect warm and breezy conditions for first pitch with temperatures still in the lower 80s, gradually cooling into the 70s through the evening. Winds out of the east will remain noticeable at times, but overall it looks like a solid night for softball in Baton Rouge with only a very slim chance of a passing shower.

LSU baseball is on the road Friday night, taking on the Ole Miss Rebels baseball in Oxford at 6:30 PM, with warm and breezy conditions expected and temperatures holding in the upper 70s to near 80 through first pitch.

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– Dave

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