Friday morning video forecast

A weakening front brings scattered showers to the Capital Region today, but the warm, humid pattern continues. Expect mild temperatures tonight. Fog redevelops by early Saturday.

Today and tonight: Warm, muggy air remains in place as a weakening front drifts into the area. Scattered showers will be possible through the day, with a few brief, weak thunderstorms. Rainfall will be light, generally under a half-inch. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, well above what’s typical for late November. Humidity stays high, making for a sticky feel all day.

The fading front settles near the coast while a weak ridge builds in behind it. With only a little bit of cooler or drier air moving in, temperatures stay mild overnight with lows in the 60s. Light winds and high humidity will once again favor fog formation late tonight into early Saturday.

Friday Night Blitz will be warm and very humid for kickoff; some spotty showers are possible, but much of the activity will diminish during the evening. Some fog could be an issue heading home.

Up Next: The warm pattern continues through the weekend as a weak ridge builds overhead on Saturday. For Saturday’s LSU Game, very warm, temps in the upper 70s to low 80s during tailgating. Perhaps a spotty thundershower. Mild and humid during the game with temps falling into the upper 60s. Fog may redevelop late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Looking ahead to early next week, another system approaches from the Plains, bringing scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday. Thunderstorms remain limited and weak due to poor instability. Temperatures stay well above average until a weak front slides through on Tuesday, offering a slight cooldown midweek. At this time, Thanksgiving looks dry and seasonal.

Tropics: No tropical development is expected in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic over the next 7 days.

