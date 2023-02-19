Latest Weather Blog
Friday Morning Forecast
The chilly and breezy conditions will continue into the weekend.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: After a rainy night we are starting the day much cooler and drier. Temperatures dipped into the 30s this morning with winds 15-20 mph out of the northwest. Today will stay chilly with daytime highs struggling to break the low-50s. There will be some high-level clouds but skies will begin to clear out into the overnight hours and we will see temperatures rapidly fall near freezing for the start of your Mardi Gras weekend.
Parade Forecasts:
Krewe of Southdowns, Friday at 7pm -- Mostly clear and breezy with temperatures falling through the 40s.
Spanishtown, Saturday at 12pm -- Sunny with temperatures rising through the 50s.
Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks, Sunday at 12pm -- Mostly sunny with temperatures rising through the 60s.
Krewe of Comogo, Sunday at 7pm -- Mostly clear with temperatures falling through the 50s.
Up Next: The weekend will be cool for all the events happening around the Capital Area. Saturday morning temperatures will dip to near freezing, and areas further north and east have a greater shot of seeing freezing temperatures. Skies will be sunny with light winds out of the northeast. Into the afternoon hour, temperatures will heat into the mid-to-upper 50s across the area. If you are heading out to parades or even the LSU baseball season opener you'll need a jacket in the morning and sunscreen by the afternoon. The cool start, comfortable afternoon pattern will stick around for Sunday. Temperatures will gradually rise as we head into the start of your week and the 80s will be back in the forecast before you know it. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
