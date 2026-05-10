Friday midday video forecast

It is going to be wet and gloomy the next few days with multiple rounds of showers and storms. Some of this rain could be heavy, so watch out for ponding on roadways.

Today & Tonight: Throughout the morning, spotty showers will be possible creating some slick spots on the roadways. Rain chances will only get higher as the days wears on. The afternoon and evening hours are looking very wet, with numerous showers and storms. Heavy rain will be possible, and a spotty strong storm cannot be ruled out. Watch out for ponding on roadways and low visibility during the PM commute. Isolated to scattered storms stay possible overnight, and into early Saturday morning. Temperature wise, highs will not leave the 70s today thanks to the added rain and clouds. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 60s.





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Up Next: The active weather pattern remains locked in as we head into the weekend. Saturday looks to be the wetter half of the weekend, with numerous showers and thunderstorms likely. This will result in several hours of "indoor weather" for most of the area. Because the ground is already saturated from Friday’s rainfall, any heavy downpours could lead to isolated flash flooding. The cloud cover and rain will keep our high temperatures held down in the upper 70s.

For Mother’s Day on Sunday, we should see more breaks in the rain, though it won't be a completely dry day. A cold front moving south across the region will trigger another round of scattered showers and storms. Since the exact timing of this rain is still a bit uncertain, I wouldn't cancel your outdoor plans just yet—simply ensure you have an indoor backup option ready. Periods of sunshine between the clouds should allow temperatures to warm into the mid 80s.

Once the rain moves out, total accumulations of 2-5" are expected for most. Some localized spots may see higher amounts where storms track over the same areas repeatedly.

The cold front is forecast to clear the coast by Monday morning, pulling the moisture out with it. This will set us up for a refreshing start to the work week, featuring plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and very comfortable afternoons in the low 80s through Wednesday.

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– Balin

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