Friday evening weather update

Home
On Your Side
Customers say some trash collection services lacking consistency
PRAIRIEVILLE - Customers with overflowing garbage cans are calling on Republic Services to do a better job and they've been contacting 2 On Your Side too....
Sammy's Grill locations in Baton Rouge, Prairieville face eviction
UPDATE: The Advocate reports that the landlord for...
Deposit money returned after call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - A man has been fighting...
News
Protests across US condemn action in Iran and Iraq
WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrators in dozens of cities around the U.S. gathered Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s killing of an Iranian general and decision...
Church doesnt track minority survivors of clerical abuse
The Samples were a black Chicago family, with...
Woman sues TripAdvisor after falling off runaway camel
DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A woman is...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Lingering showers prior to a pleasant weekend
Behind a cold front, rain is expected to linger through the end of the week. A cooler, clear weekend is ahead. Our team discussed the “conditional”...
Dual threat storm system to cross region on Thursday
A complex storm system will move through the...
A active start to 2020, rain and storms on the way
New Year's Day starts off fair while clouds...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU opens SEC play with win over Tennessee behind sharp shooting Smart
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee – The LSU men's basketball team opened Southeastern Conference play with an impressive 75-64 win over Tennessee Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The win...
LSU opens SEC title defense by winning 78-64 at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Javonte Smart scored 21 points...
WATCH: Saints unveil playoff hype video set to epic orchestral cover of 'Choppa Style'
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints are just days...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 3, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Share the Christmas Joy
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Share the Christmas Joy
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
SEARCH
39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Lingering showers prior to a pleasant weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
Friday evening weather update
Share:
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
LSU superfan Colton Moore gifted tickets to national championship game
Areas ravaged by 2016 floods seeing growth in homeowners
LSU Championship Tickets Sold Out
LSU Lakes Project
Rosary prayer service held in honor of Carley McCord
Sports Video
Coach O talks Joe Burrows Heisman win
Joe Burrow talks Historic Heisman win in post-ceremony press conference
Behind the Scenes of Heisman Show
Heisman Preview Special
LSU Tigers depart for SEC Championsip