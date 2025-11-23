Friday evening video forecast

Multiple fronts are forecasted to pass over the next 7 days, causing a reduction in temperatures, especially next week. The first front will arrive tomorrow, sparking isolated storms as it passes.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight, skies will start off mostly clear, before clouds begin to build. Areas of patchy fog will be a possibility. Lows will settle down near 66 degrees. During the day, expect more warm temperatures in the lower 80s under a partly sunny sky. A cold front will slowly work through the area, creating isolated storms. By the start time of the LSU game, most activity will be winding down. Temperatures will be in the 60s during the game.

Up Next: The cold front passage will bring a surge of dry air Saturday night, allowing lows to drop into the mid-50s. Because of the lower starting point, highs will not leave the 70s Sunday. Similar lows are expected early next week, before a warm front passes Monday afternoon. This will once again open up the door to warmer temperatures and muggy conditions. An approaching cold front will act on that moisture, and trigger scattered showers and storms Tuesday. It will be slow to pass, but should finally move through by the middle of the week. Much cooler air will work in behind it, with highs in the 60s, and lows in the 40s by Thanksgiving.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

