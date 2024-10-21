Friday Evening Video Forecast

This weekend will be great for any and all outdoor activities as the sunny and dry weather pattern continues.

Tonight: After sunset Friday evening, temperatures will cool through the 70's under clear skies by midnight and near the 60 degree mark early Saturday morning in Baton Rouge. Parishes and counties along the LA/MS state line will likely dip into the 50s again for another chilly start to the day.

Saturday & LSU Football: You may want a light jacket for tailgating on Saturday morning. However, extra layers will be shed and short sleeves will be just fine throughout the day as sunshine pushes temperatures into the upper 80s during for afternoon highs. As LSU takes on Ole Miss at 6:30pm in Tiger Stadium, temperatures will be in the upper 70s around kickoff. The LSU Kickoff Weather Index shows the Tigers winning 69% of October home games after 6pm when temperatures are below 80 degrees.

Up Next: On Sunday, it may feel a bit muggier outside but temperatures will behave the same, starting off in the low 60s with an afternoon high near 90°. Similar conditions will prevail on Monday but this uptick in humidity will be short lived, as a strong cold front will pass through Monday evening. Temperatures will be significantly lower next week! Highs will dip into the 70s for a couple of days, with lows in the low to mid 50's. With an additional push of dry air Monday, rain remains extremely unlikely through the next 7 days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: What was Hurricane Leslie, is now a tropical storm with 60mph winds. Moving north at 10mph, the storm will turn northeast Saturday and rapidly weaken.

Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with an area of low pressure passing through the western portions of the Cabo Verde Islands. Earlier satellite data and recent surface observations indicate that the system has winds up to about 40 mph, with higher gusts, but the circulation is elongated. Some additional development is possible, and a short-lived tropical storm could form while the system moves westward or west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph away from the Cabo Verde Islands. On Saturday, environmental conditions are forecast to become less conducive, and further development appears unlikely after that time.



- Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.