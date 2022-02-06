Friday evening video forecast

Low temperatures will dive into the upper 20s for the next two nights. At least clouds will break over the weekend.

Next 24 Hours: A very cold night is ahead. As cloud cover slowly breaks, low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 20s. North winds of 5-10mph will cause wind chills, or feels like temperatures, to go as low as the upper teens at times. Skies will turn the corner on Saturday. A good bit of sunshine is anticipated and high temperatures will be able to recover into the upper 40s and low 50s. Continued north winds of 5-10mph may keep wind chills in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Up Next: Another freezing night is ahead into Sunday as low temperatures get into the mid to upper 20s once again. A second straight mostly sunny afternoon and lighter winds will send high temperatures into the mid 50s. A weak cold front will swing through on Monday with an uptick in cloud cover, but no rain is expected. The reinforcing front will keep lows near freezing and highs in the 50s through Tuesday. The end of the week will stay quiet and mostly clear with highs returning to the 60s. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: With temperatures coming off of a very low starting point, overnight lows are likely to drop more than what models are anticipating. Still with clouds for much of the night and winds continuing to keep it mixed up, maximum cooling is not likely. One interesting note about the winds, blowing from the north, they are coming from a source region with snow and ice on the ground, which could also move numbers lower. The middle range on temperatures appears to be the upper 20s with some overachieving potential in the mid 20s. The parent upper level trough of low pressure from this week’s cold front will finally swing through the area on Saturday, keeping temperatures well below average. However, the atmosphere will be considerably drier and with a high pressure system settling over the region, skies will likely remain clear. All of these features will leads to another very cold night Saturday into Sunday. The pattern will remain quiet next week. Another upper level trough will send a reinforcing cold front through the area on Monday but it will be moisture starved and struggle to produce more than clouds. Below average temperatures on Tuesday will slowly moderate back to average by the end of next week.

--Josh

