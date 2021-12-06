Friday evening video forecast

A mostly dry weekend is ahead. Rain returns to the forecast next week and may stick around for a few days.

A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect from midnight tonight to 10am Saturday for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area. Visibility of one-quarter mile or less could create difficult driving conditions. Slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Take it easy driving and check with @WBRZtraffic for updates. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/C4UfrrGjxG — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) December 3, 2021

Next 24 Hours: The overnight hours will be mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the mid 50s. Patchy, possibly dense, fog can be expected after midnight through dawn. The fog will dissipate by late morning and early afternoon. Some returning sun will guide high temperatures into the mid 70s.

Up Next: Morning fog may continue to be a factor on Sunday. Temperatures will stay 10 degrees above average even though clouds will try to thicken up in the afternoon. While a spotty shower could form, it is more likely that rain holds off until a cold front brings a punch of showers and thunderstorms on Monday. This front will fail to make a full pass into the Gulf of Mexico, so no significantly cooler air is anticipated. The recently dry weather pattern will get a bit more active next week. That front is expected to stall with multiple upper level disturbances rolling over the area to produce rounds of showers and thunderstorms through at least Wednesday. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A surface high pressure system will remain anchored in the Southeast U.S. through at least Saturday. The resulting southerly wind flow around the high will provide enough low level moisture for fog development each night this weekend. Additionally, the onshore winds will help to maintain mild temperatures. A developing low pressure system in the Midwest will begin to move southeast by late Sunday. While timing has slowed, the front is expected to bring a batch of showers and thunderstorms into the area on Monday. Most locations will receive measurable precipitation. The upper level low pressure system steering the front will flatten out and stay well north of the local area and therefore the front is expected to stall Tuesday into Wednesday. Another upper level trough of low pressure will ride through the region working with the stalled front to create one or two more rounds of showers and thunderstorms. It is too early to call for a threat for severe weather and the initial setup looks more supportive north of the Gulf Coast, but it is also too early to call the threat null. Despite the frontal passage and continued storm systems, no cold air masses will be accompanying to change up temperatures through next week.

