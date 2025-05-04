Latest Weather Blog
French Settlement High basketball program fundraising with 'Bring Your Mom to Prom' dance
FRENCH SETTLEMENT — You may have heard of a daddy-daughter dance, but have you ever heard of a mother-son dance?
That's what the French Settlement High School boys basketball and baseball teams are hosting with their Bring Your Mom to Prom event.
The dance is open to students from every school and the proceeds from ticket sales go to the French Settlement High basketball team.
"I'm glad that French Settlement decided to do this," student Chandler Fontenot said. "It's another great opportunity to spend more time with our family and get the community involved."
Fontenot is going to the dance with his mom Casey, who said that this is a great boon for the community.
The community-wide event is being held Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. but registration has already closed. More information can be found here.
