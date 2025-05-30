Four people arrested in two separate copper theft arrests in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON — Four people were were arrested in two separate investigations into alleged stealing copper wire in Livingston Parish.

On Sunday, two people — Daniel Dimarco and Danaka Johnson — allegedly stole $25,000 worth of copper items and tools from the Hammond Developmental Center, a Hammond address within Livingston Parish.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said that most of the stolen items were scrapped at a scrap yard before Dimarco and Johnson were booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail as fugitives from Livingston Parish. They were charged with simple burglary.

Two days later, two men, 26-year-old Earl Miller and 47-year-old Joe Johnson, were accused of stealing around $1,200 worth of copper wire and a chainsaw along Old Baton Rouge Highway on Tuesday night.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said that they identified and located one of the suspects at a scrap yard before he sold most of the stolen goods. Shortly after, the second man was identified.

Both Miller and Johnson were booked by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as fugitives from Livingston Parish.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the two cases are not connected.