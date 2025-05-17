90°
Four adults, two children displaced after early morning house fire
BATON ROUGE - Six people, including two children, were displaced after a fire early Thursday morning.
The fire happened on Jackson Avenue just before 1 a.m.. The Baton Rouge Fire Department found fire coming from the side of the home and worked to extinguish it while protecting the neighboring houses.
Investigators did not immediately list a cause for the fire, but the damage was contained to the area around an electrical panel in the home's attic.
No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called to help the four adults and two children displaced.
