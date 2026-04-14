Former St. Francisville Mayor Billy D'Aquilla passes away Sunday

Former St. Francisville Mayor Billy D'Aquilla, who was in public office for more than four decades, passed away on Sunday. He was 85.

D'Aquilla won his first term as mayor in 1984 and retired from the job in 2020. Before he was mayor, D'Aquilla was on the board of aldermen for 12 years.

He's survived by his daughter, Mary Dreher, and two sons, District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla and current St. Francisville Mayor Andy D'Aquilla.

The visitation will be held on Thursday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church Hall in St. Francisville, with funeral mass to follow and a burial service in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

An obituary for D'Aquilla says that "out of Billy’s love for his brother and daughter, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society."

To read the full obituary, click here.