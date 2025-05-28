Former LSU player, coach Lynn Amedee dies at 83

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU and Saints coach Lynn Amedee died at age 83, an obituary says.

Amedee died May 20, preceded in death by his wife Judy Daigle Amedee.

Amedee's Baton Rouge roots run deep. He attended Istrouma High School before playing quarterback for LSU between 1960 and 1962. During his time at LSU, he was named outstanding player of the 1963 Cotton Bowl and pitched for the 1960-1961 SEC championship-winning team.

Amedee later played professional football for the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Eskimos before serving as LSU's quarterback coach from 1975 to 1978 and later as an offensive coordinator for the team from 1993 to 1994.

He worked with the New Orleans Saints as an assistant coach in 1973, the obituary says.

He also coached at Tulane, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Mississippi State and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (formerly the University of Southwestern Louisiana).

Amedee's visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.