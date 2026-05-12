Former Killian alderman arrested by Livingston Parish deputies on domestic abuse charges

KILLIAN — A former Killian alderman was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office on domestic abuse charges on Saturday.

Former alderman, 44-year-old Brent Ballard, was charged with child endangerment with minor injuries.

Ballard is currently being held without bond.

Ballard was previously fired from the West Baton Rouge Parish prison following an internal investigation that revealed he falsely accused inmates of misbehavior, leading to some prisoners being booted from rehabilitation programs, according to a report by The Advocate.

WBRZ will share more information once it becomes available.