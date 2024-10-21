78°
Latest Weather Blog
Folsom man arrested, accused of raping two teenage girls on separate occasions
Related Story
LORANGER - Deputies arrested a man accused of raping two teenage girls a week apart.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of the actions of 24-year-old Dakota Anderson after receiving a tip from one of the victims.
Anderson is accused of two counts of second-degree rape. The alleged assaults occurred in June when he raped a 16-year-old girl and then, a week later, a 17-year-old girl.
Deputies said the crimes happened at the same home in Loranger.
Anderson was arrested Friday and booked for two counts of second-degree rape.
News
LORANGER - Deputies arrested a man accused of raping two teenage girls a week apart. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'