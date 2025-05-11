Fired BRPD officer trying to get job back after sex crime charges dropped

A former Baton Rouge Police officer is now working to get his job back after his criminal cases were dropped this week.

Demichael Robertson was fired in 2023 following two separate arrests for sex crimes.

"These allegations, which ultimately as we know, have been dismissed against him, so he's innocent and he was innocent until proven guilty, but unfortunately I believe the former chief found him guilty before he was ever guilty and terminated him," said Robertson's attorney, Tommy Dewey.

Robertson was arrested on two separate occasions in 2023 for rape and sexual battery.

The sexual battery allegations involved a four year old child.

The rape allegedly happened a year earlier and the victim only decided to come forward after seeing his arrest. However, she did seek medical treatment and had a sexual assault evidence kit done after the alleged assault.

Dewey says neither crime actually happened.

"One of them was out of a relationship that had a child custody issue and the other one had very bad fact pattern and did not hold up."

Earlier this week, the EBR district attorney's office dropped those charges due to lack of evidence.

"I believe the DA in this case made the right decision to dismiss these charge because they were without merit."

Now because there is no criminal case, Dewey says Robertson is eligible to get his job back, along with back pay.

"I've spoken to my client. He definitely desires to have his job back. He's been through a lot and he looks forward to moving forward with his life."

However, there are questions about whether that should happen.

After Robertson's arrests and termination in 2023, he was involved in a violent altercation outside a bar where he was shot in the leg.

According to a warrant, the fight began after someone recognized him from the news and called him a child molester.

Dewey says there is no issue with his client returning to law enforcement.

"Again, everybody including police officers have the right to be presumed innocent until prove guilty. I read that somewhere I believe it's called The Constitution."

District Attorney Hillar Moore tells says Robertson has been on the Brady List since his arrest.

The Brady List is a database kept by the DA of law enforcement officers who could have credibility issues if put on the stand during a trial.

Moore does not yet know if he will be removed.