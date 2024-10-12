Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Andy Dutruch

Baton Rouge - Dunham's 5-0 start to the season can be credited to a great offense or a reliable defense, but no unit shined like special teams did last Friday in a win over Baker.

An unsung hero rose for a few shining moments for the Tigers. Senior linebacker Andy Dutruch scored his first career touchdowns by recovering two blocked punts.

"I mean, I don't think I've ever experienced two blocked punts returned for a touchdown in a game. Much less have the same player score the two touchdowns. That was like a once in a generation type thing. That was a really really special night," Head coach Neil Weiner said.

That game was special to Dutruch. He mostly plays on special teams and is not a full time starter on defense. However, he doesn't look at that as a bad thing. His main goal is to contribute to his team's success however he can, and he did just that in Dunham's first district win of the season.

"I try to make the most of every time I can get out there, and try to like not beat myself down for not like being a starter on defense or anything like that and make the most of my opportunities," Dutruch said.

His leadership on the team, work ethic to improve and his attitude sets the example for everyone else and that's what makes him valuable to the Tigers.

"Obviously with being a senior, you have all the younger guys that look up to you and if you don't like pout about the position you're in and you try to make the most of every play that you're in, the younger guys that are in the same position will do the same thing," Dutruch said.

"I was really excited for Andy. As soon as I saw 'Hey, that's 80 that picked it up,' I knew he wasn't going to be denied getting in the endzone. The guys were excited for him. When he scored, the sideline went nuts and really because of the person he is," Weiner said.

Dunham will look to improve to 6-0 on the season as they face Capitol High at Memorial Stadium Thursday night.