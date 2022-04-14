Falling rock from interstate overpass breaks woman's sunroof

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A chunk of concrete fell on a moving vehicle along I-12 on August 26. The driver is okay but says someone should pay for the damage. After trying to track down who is responsible with no luck, she called 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss.

Walker resident Rhonda O'Neill says she was traveling west in the outside lane when the rock fell from above. It shattered her closed sunroof and rolled off the back of her SUV.

"It was smaller than a football, maybe the size of a softball," said O'Neill.

This chunk of concrete fell from the Millerville overpass while the interstate was full of moving vehicles. O'Neill says she pulled over at the next exit, Sherwood Forest Blvd. and called the police to file a report. In September, the sunroof was repaired and insurance picked up the tab. O'Neill had to pay the $200 deductible.

"I did miss some work to get it repaired," she said.

For the past month, O'Neill has been trying to find the organization responsible for reimbursing her. She called the DOTD and the DOTD told her to contact Coastal Bridge, which sent her back to the DOTD.

O'Neill says she sent an email to Coastal Bridge and it went unanswered. She doesn't think she should have to pay for damage to her vehicle created by falling rock.

The DOTD says it sent the claim to Coastal Bridge because it's the contractor working on I-12. But since the debris came from the Millerville overpass, the DOTD says it should process the claim and it's looking into this.

Baton Rouge Police says it worked multiple reports of debris in the roadway in the Millerville area recently. O'Neill's is the only report of debris falling on a moving vehicle.