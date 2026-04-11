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Entergy customers in Port Allen to have power outage overnight Sunday

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PORT ALLEN - Entergy customers in Port Allen will be out of power from Sunday night to early Monday morning. 

West Baton Rouge Parish government said the scheduled power outage will run from 10 p.m. Sunday, April 12, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 13. 

Officials said the power will be out while crews make repairs to the Cohen Substation. 

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Entergy customers in Port Allen to have...
Entergy customers in Port Allen to have power outage overnight Sunday
PORT ALLEN - Entergy customers in Port Allen will be out of power from Sunday night to early Monday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 Thursday, April 09, 2026 3:07:00 PM CDT April 09, 2026

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