Elvin Howard Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Foundation hosting fundraising run, walk this weekend

BAKER — The Elvin Howard Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Foundation is hosting a 5K run and one-mile walk on Saturday in Baker to raise awareness and money for pancreatic cancer research.

Named after a former WBRZ employee who died from pancreatic cancer in 2017, the foundation seeks "to raise awareness and advocate on behalf of pancreatic cancer patients and their families and caregivers," Elvin Howard Jr. said.

"He was a humble guy," Howard Jr. said. "His humility is one of the things that I took from him and try to live my life in that manner as well."

The foundation continues Howard Sr.'s selflessness by raising both money and awareness to eradicate pancreatic cancer. Howard Jr.'s mother helped start the foundation not only to help pancreatic cancer patients but their caregivers as well.

"We're stressing finding out new ways to find this cancer early on where you can start getting treatment before it's too late," Howard Jr. said.

Organizers with the foundation visited WBRZ on Friday and shared more information about the event, as well as the foundation's eighth annual fundraiser at Boudreaux’s Catering on Nov. 8.

Registration for the 5K and walk starts at 7:30 a.m. at 3325 Groom Road in Baker. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:10 a.m.

