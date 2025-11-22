Elayn Hunt employee arrested for allegedly kissing inmate, having gun in car

ST. GABRIEL — An Elayn Hunt Correctional Center guard was arrested after she was allegedly seen on video kissing an inmate and having a gun in her car inside the facility.

Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ that Kimira Hughes, 23, was seen on video kissing an inmate. She also allegedly had a gun in her car on Elayn Hunt's grounds, which is considered contraband.

Hughes was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for malfeasance in office and taking contraband to or from penal institutions. Her employment status was not immediately clear.