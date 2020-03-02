LAFAYETTE - There's no doubt Elijah Williams will get the bulk of the running back carries at Louisiana-Lafayette this season, but former Dutchtown standout Effrem Reed gives the Ragin' Cajuns depth at the position this year.

Reed is a senior and ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries last season.

This year, with the departure of 2 of the 3 top rushers from last season, Reed could have his greatest impact on the field.