76°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: One injured in shooting on Grayson Avenue near Glen Oaks Park Elementary
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — A man was shot during an argument on Grayson Avenue near Glen Oaks Park Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
EBRSO said a man was in an argument with his mother's boyfriend around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. "At some point during the altercation one man shot the other," EBRSO told WBRZ.
The sheriff's office said the person who was shot is expected to recover.
Further details were not immediately available.
News
BATON ROUGE — A man was shot during an argument on Grayson Avenue near Glen Oaks Park Elementary School on... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LDH prepares to distribute 100% of federal SNAP funds
-
2une In Previews: Metro Rouge Fall Festival coming to Goodwood Library next...
-
Proposed economic development district along Plank Road deferred by council, residents react
-
Hearing to be held Friday for suspended Southern law professor after alleged...
-
Mayor-President Sid Edwards sits down with JP for Thrive EBR conversation ahead...
Sports Video
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense