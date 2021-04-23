EBR school system cancels plan to return in July, will offer alternatives at Thursday meeting

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School System will not start the school year in July after facing backlash from teachers over its "Smart Start" plan.

An EBR schools spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that it the school board will consider four alternative plans. None of them will begin in July as previously proposed in the school's controversial plan announced last month.

All of the new plans include a new start date of Aug. 2 for teachers and changed spring break. Students would be off the week before Easter Sunday instead of after.

Option 1:

-Teachers in-service days August 2-10

-Students start August 11th and get out May 19th

-No early dismissal days

Option 2:

-Teachers in-service days August 2-10

-Students start August 11th and get out May 19th

-Two early release days, but professional development day on March 2nd

Option 3:

-Teachers in-service days August 2-10

-Students start August 11th and get out May 20th early dismissal

-Two early release days, but students last day is the same as teachers

Option 4:

-Teachers in-service days August 2-6

-Students start August 9th and get out May 19th early dismissal

-Four early release days

The school board will consider the plans at its meeting Thursday.