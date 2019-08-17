EBR school buses prep for students\' return since flood

BATON ROUGE – Students in East Baton Rouge will head back to school on Tuesday and the school system wants to make sure that kids will continue to have the option of riding the bus.

With the start of each school bus, bus drivers' number one concern is the students' safety.

"We got to make sure that the buses are safe for the kids," Sylvester Stewart, East Baton Rouge bus driver, said.

To ensure the buses are safe following the flood, 27 of them were taken to a car mechanic shop to be checked out. However, 27 a small number compared to the number of buses that were impacted.

"East Baton Rouge had 100 buses that flooded," Warren Drake, East Baton Rouge superintendent, said.

Around 70 buses were damaged beyond repair, but the parish bought 68 new buses to replace them to make sure that every route is covered.

"We're going to be up to 100 percent when we start school," Drake said.

However, the school system is asking parents for assistance too.

"They need to call the school and tell them, this is where I live, this is where my child is, this is their name, where do I get picked up," Drake said.

"That's what we need to do right now," Drake said.

The buses that were not able to be fixed will have to be inspected by insurance companies and will give guidance on what to do next.