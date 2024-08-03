81°
EBR School Board to meet on new superintendent contracts Thursday; see potential pay package
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss a contract for the new superintendent Lamont Cole.
While the deal isn't finalized, WBRZ has learned Cole's base pay package could be $285,000, which is $30,000 more than former superintendent Sito Narcisse's 2021 contract.
The board is set to meet Thursday, Aug. 1 at 5:00 p.m. for a special meeting followed by a committee of the whole.
